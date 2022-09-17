Located within walking distance of Leeds station and on the corner of the ever popular Call Lane – this venue really is perfectly located.

Whether you are looking for a straight forward pint or a selection of delicious cocktails Revolucion de Cuba really does have you covered with both.

I attended the Call Lane bar on a Saturday night a few weeks ago as a starting point for a farewell to a friend and it was so good we stayed for most the night.

We were impressed by its range of cocktails as I enjoyed a beautifully prepared Raspberry Mojito but we were especially kept entertained by the venue’s live music.

The band played acoustic versions from a range of hit with Shakira’s ever popular Waka Waka getting the whole bar grooving.

It was the playing of Oasis’ hit Wonderwall that got the whole bar on its feet singing and dancing however.

There was something inherently special about dozens of strangers singing along – some well, some badly (guilty is charged) – to an all time classic tune.

It might just be me but after the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic with even Christmas 2021 impacted the ability to dance and sing with strangers care free remains a special one.

As we danced we continued to get rounds in savouring more of the bars range of cocktails from a classic mojito to a Cuban Iced Tea.

The bar was well decorated with not only bar stools and tables but also some corner booths and even couches for added comfort.

The venue also offers a splendid selection of international rums and while not tried on this occasion also offers a wide ranging food menu.

As its website declares: “You can be transported to Havana for a Cuban-style celebración.

"The finest Cuban coffee, Latin-inspired dishes and tapas, classic cocktails from our bar and some of the finest rums in the world.”

It may be open every night of the week but Saturday is when Revolucion de Cuba comes alive.

Factfile

Address: 64-68 Call Ln, Leeds LS1 6DT

Telephone: 0113 350 6556

Opening hours: Mon-Fri: 12pm-1am; Sat-Sun: 11am-1am.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Service: 8/10