A teacher has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a pupil at a secondary school in Leeds.

Gavin Smith, 37, abused his position as a teacher while giving the 16-year-old girl one-to-one tuition, admitting that sexual touching took place in the classroom. Leeds Crown Court heard that Smith was assigned to give the pupil extra tuition to help her pass her GCSEs. The pair were often alone in a classroom, outside of normal class time.

A teacher has been jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a pupil at a secondary school in Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson

A violent teenager who stabbed prison officers with a homemade shank walked free from court this week, but not before he told the judge: “I would have sent me to prison.”

Cheyenne Nelson, who has along list of convictions, attacked two guards with the sharpened toilet brush at Wetherby Young Offenders Institute, then kicked out at others while they tried to restrain him.

Before leaving the court he said: “I do not understand why you haven’t sent me to prison. If I was in your shoes I would have sent me.”

A pervert investigated for meeting a 13-year-old girl in Leeds has avoided jail, despite being caught twice with child abuse images.

Zack Eyles was caught with the vile pictures on his phone, and while under investigation bought another device and began downloading again, Leeds Crown Court heard.

His devices were seized and police came across more than 100 images, including 36 regarded as Class A – the most serious – 19 in Class B and 64 in Class C. Children as young as six were being abused in the images.

A paedophile who used free ice creams to entice a victim into performing sex acts on him in the toilets of a West Yorkshire heritage building has been jailed.

