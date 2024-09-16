Cash Converters Bramley: Shop workers threatened with angle grinder and fake gun in reported Leeds robbery

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:25 GMT
Shop workers were threatened with an angle grinder and a fake gun in a reported robbery in Leeds.

The terrifying incident left staff at the Cash Converters store at Bramley Shopping Centre “understandably shaken”, police said.

It was reported shortly before 4pm yesterday (September 15) that a man had threatened members of staff, and that he had stolen a number of items of jewellery.

An investigation has since been launched by West Yorkshire Police.

The robbery was reported at Cash Converters at Bramley Shopping Centre on September 15.The robbery was reported at Cash Converters at Bramley Shopping Centre on September 15.
The robbery was reported at Cash Converters at Bramley Shopping Centre on September 15. | James Hardisty

A spokesperson for the force said: “No one was hurt in the robbery, however the incident left the staff understandably shaken.”

“Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District CID including CCTV.”

Those who witnessed the incident has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240503130. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

