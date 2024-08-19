West Leeds: Photo gems showcase life before Bramley shopping centre

These photo memories celebrate a decade in the life of Bramley before the development of the shopping centre.

They showcase pubs, shops and landmarks around the community during the 1960s and focus on a decade of social and economic change for LS13 and beyond. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Partially demolished row of properties in Lower Town Street in February 1960. Far left is Thompson's newsagents and far right is Steve Miller, High Class Shoe Repairs.

Partially demolished row of properties in Lower Town Street in February 1960. Far left is Thompson's newsagents and far right is Steve Miller, High Class Shoe Repairs. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Rock Inn public house at the junction of Whitecote Lane (through the centre of the photo) with Leeds and Bradford Road (off the picture on the right). The area in the foreground is soon to be developed into Well Garth Bank.

The Rock Inn public house at the junction of Whitecote Lane (through the centre of the photo) with Leeds and Bradford Road (off the picture on the right). The area in the foreground is soon to be developed into Well Garth Bank. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The registered office of Bramley RL on Lower Town Street in February 1960. The club enjoyed a successful season in 1972-73 when they won the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and they got to the semi-final of the John Player Trophy in 1973-74. For many years the club played on the Barley Mow Field and made the Barley Mow Inn their headquarters (partially seen left).

The registered office of Bramley RL on Lower Town Street in February 1960. The club enjoyed a successful season in 1972-73 when they won the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and they got to the semi-final of the John Player Trophy in 1973-74. For many years the club played on the Barley Mow Field and made the Barley Mow Inn their headquarters (partially seen left). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A shoe repair shop at the corner of Elder Road with Scarbro Crescent in February 1967.

A shoe repair shop at the corner of Elder Road with Scarbro Crescent in February 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from the top of Bramley Park at night in March 1967.

A view from the top of Bramley Park at night in March 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Eightlands Lane seen from the junction with Eightlands Avenue in February 1960. The single storey building on the left is the workshop premises of Robson & Ellis, joiners, undertakers and house furnishers.

Eightlands Lane seen from the junction with Eightlands Avenue in February 1960. The single storey building on the left is the workshop premises of Robson & Ellis, joiners, undertakers and house furnishers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

