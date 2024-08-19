1. Bramley in the 1960s
Partially demolished row of properties in Lower Town Street in February 1960. Far left is Thompson's newsagents and far right is Steve Miller, High Class Shoe Repairs. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Bramley in the 1960s
The Rock Inn public house at the junction of Whitecote Lane (through the centre of the photo) with Leeds and Bradford Road (off the picture on the right). The area in the foreground is soon to be developed into Well Garth Bank. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bramley in the 1960s
The registered office of Bramley RL on Lower Town Street in February 1960. The club enjoyed a successful season in 1972-73 when they won the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and they got to the semi-final of the John Player Trophy in 1973-74. For many years the club played on the Barley Mow Field and made the Barley Mow Inn their headquarters (partially seen left). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bramley in the 1960s
A shoe repair shop at the corner of Elder Road with Scarbro Crescent in February 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley in the 1960s
A view from the top of Bramley Park at night in March 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley in the 1960s
Eightlands Lane seen from the junction with Eightlands Avenue in February 1960. The single storey building on the left is the workshop premises of Robson & Ellis, joiners, undertakers and house furnishers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
