Police raided a property on a suburban Leeds street, recovering thousands of pounds in cash and drugs worth even more.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Wooffitt and Kai Nelson both escaped an immediate jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Acting on a tip-off, police targeted the home of Wooffitt on Ingleton Drive, Halton, around lunchtime on October 18, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found Wooffitt and Nelson in the living room of the house and quickly arrested them, prosecutor Katy Welford told the court.

Daniel Wooffitt and Kai Nelson were arrested after police raided a home on Ingleton Drive and found drugs and cash. | Google Map / NW

Cannabis worth up to £13,000 was found strewn around the house. Nelson was found to have more than £4,700 in cash on him.

During their police interview, 35-year-old Wooffitt tried to claim the drugs were for personal use.

Nelson, 27, of Bowland Close, Halton, gave a prepared statement claiming there would be no forensic link found between him and the drugs.

He also said the money was to be used to buy a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But mobile phones seized from the property showed Nelson was involved in the buying and selling of drugs.

They both later admitted dealing in cannabis, with Nelson also admitting having criminal property - the cash.

Neither had any previous convictions.

A probation report into Wooffitt said he had been struggling for money at the time and had to look after his father who has dementia.

Wooffitt said he used cannabis as a coping mechanism but had since stopped and had now set up a plumbing and home maintenance business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A probation report into Nelson found that he too had quit using cannabis and was now employed as a barber.

Judge Howard Crowson acknowledged that both defendants had no previous convictions, that it had been almost two years since the raid and that both had turned their lives around since.

He gave them each a two-year community order with 120 hours of unpaid work to complete, along with 10 rehabilitation days with probation.