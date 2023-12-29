Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Carlton Grove: Reports Leeds man stabbed by teenagers 'armed with knives' in Little London

Detectives are investigating reports that a man was stabbed by teenagers during an attack in Leeds.
By Joseph Keith
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the incident at about 4.10pm today (December 29) at Carlton Grove, Little London.

The victim, 38, told officers he was walking near the street's car park when he was attacked by two male teenagers, who were "armed with knives”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "He was treated at hospital for a slash wound to the back of his hand.

Most Popular
Carlton Hill, near the junction with Carlton Grove, in Little London, Leeds, where the incident was reported.Carlton Hill, near the junction with Carlton Grove, in Little London, Leeds, where the incident was reported.
Carlton Hill, near the junction with Carlton Grove, in Little London, Leeds, where the incident was reported.

"A scene was put in place in Carlton Grove but has since been removed."

Detectives from Leeds District CID are now carrying out enquiries into the incident, the spokesman said.

They added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230714069or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."