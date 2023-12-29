Carlton Grove: Reports Leeds man stabbed by teenagers 'armed with knives' in Little London
Police were called to the incident at about 4.10pm today (December 29) at Carlton Grove, Little London.
The victim, 38, told officers he was walking near the street's car park when he was attacked by two male teenagers, who were "armed with knives”.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "He was treated at hospital for a slash wound to the back of his hand.
"A scene was put in place in Carlton Grove but has since been removed."
Detectives from Leeds District CID are now carrying out enquiries into the incident, the spokesman said.
They added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230714069or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."