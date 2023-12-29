Detectives are investigating reports that a man was stabbed by teenagers during an attack in Leeds.

Police were called to the incident at about 4.10pm today (December 29) at Carlton Grove, Little London.

The victim, 38, told officers he was walking near the street's car park when he was attacked by two male teenagers, who were "armed with knives”.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "He was treated at hospital for a slash wound to the back of his hand.

Carlton Hill, near the junction with Carlton Grove, in Little London, Leeds, where the incident was reported.

"A scene was put in place in Carlton Grove but has since been removed."

Detectives from Leeds District CID are now carrying out enquiries into the incident, the spokesman said.