Enjoy these photo memories of Little London in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photos showcase life in Little London during the 1980s

It's a corner of Leeds whose fashionable housing and interesting architecture was once up a time comparable with that London.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:45 am

That's how Little London was given its name back in the 19th century. Fast forward to 1980s and this collection of photos showcase life in the community throughout a ten year period. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Little London in the 1980s

Blocks of high rise flats in Little London pictured in March 1983. They were all constructed to the same height of 47 metres and they are all 17 storeys. The three darker brick blocks, with white decorative brickwork are Lovell Park Grange, Heights and Towers. The three lighter red brick blocks on the right are Oatland Heights, Court and Towers built in 1971.

2. Little London in the 1980s

The shopping parade at the junction of Oatland Lane and Lovell Park Road in November 1981. The shops include a Post Office on the left with a pillar box outside and a newsagents on the right. In the background is Little London and Chapeltown.

3. Little London in the 1980s

The Methodist Brunswick Chapel on Brunswick Street pictured in 1982.

4. Little London in the 1980s

Meanwood Road at the junction with Clay Pit Lane pictured in March 1983.

