Photos showcase life in Little London during the 1980s

That's how Little London was given its name back in the 19th century. Fast forward to 1980s and this collection of photos showcase life in the community throughout a ten year period. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Little London in the 1980s
Blocks of high rise flats in Little London pictured in March 1983. They were all constructed to the same height of 47 metres and they are all 17 storeys. The three darker brick blocks, with white decorative brickwork are Lovell Park Grange, Heights and Towers. The three lighter red brick blocks on the right are Oatland Heights, Court and Towers built in 1971.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Little London in the 1980s
The shopping parade at the junction of Oatland Lane and Lovell Park Road in November 1981. The shops include a Post Office on the left with a pillar box outside and a newsagents on the right. In the background is Little London and Chapeltown.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Little London in the 1980s
The Methodist Brunswick Chapel on Brunswick Street pictured in 1982.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Little London in the 1980s
Meanwood Road at the junction with Clay Pit Lane pictured in March 1983.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net