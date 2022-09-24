Little London: Memories of a Leeds suburb divided into four estates

Little London covers Lovell Park, Oatlands, Carlton and the Servias. This photo gallery features memories of life on the Servias down the decades and bring into focus local landmarks as well as street scenes including ‘washing day’ which traditionally was always a Monday. Some of the cobbled streets of terraced housing featured have since been demolished as part of a large-scale clearance of the area. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook