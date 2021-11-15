Wayne Osbourne

Wayne Osbourne, 45, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a prison sentence for robbery.

Police say they have been unable to find him despite extensive enquiries and are asking for the public’s help with any sightings or information.

Enquiries suggest he has recent links to the Braithwaite area of Keighley.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in locating him is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management team via 101 quoting reference 13210532340 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.