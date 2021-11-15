The Three Legs pub in Leeds, pictured in 2011.

Joseph Parkin, 30, and Rebecca Taylor, 31, have been charged in relation to an incident on October 31 where a man was robbed in Rockley Hall Yard off The Headrow after being offered a Leeds United top for sale in the Three Legs pub.

Parkin was also charged with other theft, burglary and public order offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor was also charged with other theft, assault and public order offences.

Parkin and Taylor - both of Watson Road, Leeds - appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday (Nov 13).