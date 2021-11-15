Two charged with robbing man after he was offered Leeds United shirt for sale in Three Legs pub
A man and a woman have been charged over a recent robbery in Leeds city centre.
Joseph Parkin, 30, and Rebecca Taylor, 31, have been charged in relation to an incident on October 31 where a man was robbed in Rockley Hall Yard off The Headrow after being offered a Leeds United top for sale in the Three Legs pub.
Parkin was also charged with other theft, burglary and public order offences.
Taylor was also charged with other theft, assault and public order offences.
Parkin and Taylor - both of Watson Road, Leeds - appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday (Nov 13).
