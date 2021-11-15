Burglar Leanne Clarke from Leeds wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman from Leeds who is wanted on recall to prison.
Leanne Clarke, 38, is wanted for breaching the conditions of her licence following her release from a prison sentence for burglary.
Despite various enquiries and address checks, officers have been unable to trace her and are appealing for any sightings or information on her current whereabouts.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management team via 101 quoting reference 13210496097 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.