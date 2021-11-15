Leanne Clarke, 38, is wanted for breaching the conditions of her licence following her release from a prison sentence for burglary.

Despite various enquiries and address checks, officers have been unable to trace her and are appealing for any sightings or information on her current whereabouts.

Leanne Clarke

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in locating her is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management team via 101 quoting reference 13210496097 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.