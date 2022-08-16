Football fan avoids ban after Leeds United clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road.

Jack Wright denied entering the field of play at Elland Road during United’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on April 30.

The 26-year-old appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday August 15, where he was found guilty after a short trial.

Wright, of Portland Road, Swinton, Greater Manchester, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 court costs.

However, the magistrates opted not to pass a football banning order.

The court listing stated: “The JPs (Justices of the Peace - the magistrates) do not believe it's necessary to prevent violence or disorder at future matches.

“This is because he is of previous good character, has attended 100s of matches and never been in trouble at one before.”

Football banning orders were introduced in 1989 in a bid to curb football hooliganism.

The bans usually prevent recipients from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order, going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days, or from travelling abroad to follow their team.

Most orders are between three and five years in length.

If a fan is jailed for causing trouble at or near matches, they can receive a ban up to 10 years.

The most common offences that result in a banning order include violent disorder and public disorder.