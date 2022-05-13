Broadway crash: Devoted father of three named as pedestrian killed in Horsforth collision

Dean Miles, who was 49 and from Horsforth, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after he was in collision with a silver Skoda Fabia on the A6120 Ring Road in Horsforth at about 1.50pm yesterday (Thursday).

Dean was described as ‘full of life’ and the ‘perfect father’ who was ‘devoted’ to his three children.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, received minor injuries.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the area between Horsforth roundabout and Rodley roundabout between 1.30pm and 2pm, who may have dash cam footage of what happened prior to the collision.