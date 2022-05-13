Leeds Bradford Airport holidaymakers left in tears and 'feeling faint' after more queues chaos

Travellers were left queuing out the building as security personnel worked to get people through.

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

With many staff having been let go at the height of the pandemic the airport is now in a race against time to hire and train up new staff.

"Leeds Bradford Airport don’t leave it last minute. 30 mins and only just reached Greggs." tweeted on traveller.

Another detailed how their concern that they would miss their flight.

"Just arrived for my 9am flight and queue for security is that long that I'm not sure if I'm gonna make it." they said.

One passenger who spoke to the BBC about her experience, detailed:

"There was total chaos. After having no customer services available it was clear the whole of the airport was a queue," she said.

"There were families crying, there were people feeling faint. I was in disbelief," she said.

Another flyer took to Twitter to detail how a holiday spent reconnecting with family was turned into hell following his LBA 'ordeal'.

"Forced to Leeds Bradford Airport and the ordeal of over an hour queuing for security. Awful airport." he said.

"Returning home, Leeds area a hellhole for traffic."

Earlier this week the airport were forced to apology to customers after a Leeds mum, exclusively detailed to the YEP, how her baby took unwell due to the 'warm and cramped' conditions.

"We queued for three hours, the worst part being the end, closest to security. We were so cramped on the queue and got so warm that my six month old daughter overheated and vomited." she said.

"It was complete and utter carnage and I can’t believe the airport management allowed so many people through such a small space."

LBA, who have insisted the situation will soon return to normal with new staff being recruited all the time, said:

"We would like to apologise to passengers impacted by queues at LBA.

"We’re working hard to overcome these challenges, that are impacting airports across the country, through recruitment and training initiatives, while managing queues safely.”