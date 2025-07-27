Here’s the full court round-up, with eight of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Peter Budai
Peter Budai, 20, was jailed for 32 months after admitting arson and violent disorder. The teenager helped stoke the flames of a fire started during the Harehills disorder last year. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Timothy Meerun
Timothy Meerun, 35, of Holt Park Way, was jailed for 10 years and eight months after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and ketamine, the production of cannabis, dealing in cannabis, seven counts of possessing criminal property and one of converting criminal property. The drug importer, who dealt in kilogrammes of cocaine and ketamine, splashed his wealth on cars and expensive watches. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Getty
3. Darren Colville
Darren Colville, 50, of Parkwood Road, Beeston, was jailed for 45 months after admitting charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual behaviour, causing a child to watch a sexual act and sexual communication with a child. The warped paedophile bombarded a young girl with anonymous emails for two years suggesting they have sex - and was caught when he sent underwear to the youngster. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
4. Edgar Casandra
Edgar Casandra, 23, of formerly of Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft, but now of Regent Plaza, Salford, was jailed for eight years and one month after admitting rape, ABH, strangulation and two counts of breaching an SHPO. The sex offender, who beat and raped a teenager during a terrifying ordeal in November 2023, was deemed by the court to be a danger to society. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Ibrahim Ali
Ibrahim Ali, 27, of Hinchcliffe Street, Bradford, was jailed for 40 months after admitting three robberies and an assault. The rampaging robber said he had “nothing to lose” as he spent an erratic hour committing a series of crimes, first targeting a couple at an ATM at the Post Office in Guiseley on October 29 last year at around 4.20pm. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Lee Brown
Lee Brown, 32, of Marsh Lane, Knottingley, was jailed for 80 months after admitting two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault and breaches of his SHPO. The dangerous paedophile, who groomed and assaulted a 10-year-old girl, cried in court saying he needed help with his vile urges. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe