2 . Timothy Meerun

Timothy Meerun, 35, of Holt Park Way, was jailed for 10 years and eight months after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and ketamine, the production of cannabis, dealing in cannabis, seven counts of possessing criminal property and one of converting criminal property. The drug importer, who dealt in kilogrammes of cocaine and ketamine, splashed his wealth on cars and expensive watches. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Getty