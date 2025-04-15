Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A residential street in Leeds was the target of an early morning arson attack, as three cars were engulfed in flames.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dramatic incident, on Scott Hall Road, was reported shortly after 1am yesterday (April 14) and has prompted a police investigation.

Scott Hall Road was the target of an early morning arson attack, as three cars were engulfed in flames. | National World

It saw suspects target two cars parked along the road, as well as another parked in a driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews raced to the scene in the early hours of the morning, deploying two units who quickly battled the blaze and managed to bring the fires under control.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as arson and an investigation is now underway.

Those who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13250208367.