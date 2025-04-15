Scott Hall Road fire: Arson attack on Leeds street as cars engulfed in flames - police hunt culprits

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
A residential street in Leeds was the target of an early morning arson attack, as three cars were engulfed in flames.

The dramatic incident, on Scott Hall Road, was reported shortly after 1am yesterday (April 14) and has prompted a police investigation.

Scott Hall Road was the target of an early morning arson attack, as three cars were engulfed in flames. | National World

It saw suspects target two cars parked along the road, as well as another parked in a driveway.

Fire crews raced to the scene in the early hours of the morning, deploying two units who quickly battled the blaze and managed to bring the fires under control.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as arson and an investigation is now underway.

Those who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13250208367.

