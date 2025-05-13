Trentham Park: Climbing frame at Leeds park set on fire for second time in 18 months and facing 'full removal'

A climbing frame in a Leeds park will likely be replaced after being set on fire for the second time in 18 months.

The climbing frame at Trentham Park in the Beeston area was set on fire over the weekend and it will cost approximately £16,000 to replace it with a new one.

Ward councillor for Leeds City Council Paul Wray said: “This is the second time this climbing frame has been set on fire and its flooring destroyed.

“Although the structure is mostly intact, the fires will have caused weakening to the frames structure and so officers are now recommending its full removal.”

The climbing frame at Trentham Park in Beeston has been damaged after being set on fire.placeholder image
The climbing frame at Trentham Park in Beeston has been damaged after being set on fire. | Coun Paul Wray

He said that replacing the entire frame could cost approximately £16,000 and that he and other councillors would now consider whether “that is a good value for public money or if other equipment should take its place”.

Coun Wray said: “This covers the frame's removal, disposable, replacement, and installation, as well as repairing the fire damaged area before the frame.”

He added that local residents and community groups will also be consulted on the decision.

