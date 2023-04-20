Bramley Leeds incident: Man taken to hospital for emergency treatment on head injuries after being punched
A man has been taken to hospital for emergency treatment on head injuries after being assaulted in Leeds.
The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Police were made aware by the ambulance service at 11:45am yesterday (April 19).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.45am (April 19), police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male who had been assaulted in Bramley.
“The 21-year-old man had been punched by another male in an incident near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment to head injuries.
“A scene remains in place pending updates on the victim’s condition and enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 649 of April 19 or online.”