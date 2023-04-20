The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Police were made aware by the ambulance service at 11:45am yesterday (April 19).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.45am (April 19), police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male who had been assaulted in Bramley.

“The 21-year-old man had been punched by another male in an incident near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment to head injuries.

The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Image: Google Street View