News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Bramley Leeds incident: Man taken to hospital for emergency treatment on head injuries after being punched

A man has been taken to hospital for emergency treatment on head injuries after being assaulted in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Police were made aware by the ambulance service at 11:45am yesterday (April 19).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.45am (April 19), police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a male who had been assaulted in Bramley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 21-year-old man had been punched by another male in an incident near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment to head injuries.

The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Image: Google Street ViewThe 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Image: Google Street View
The 21-year-old was punched by another male near to the junction of Raynville Road and Outgang Lane in Bramley. Image: Google Street View

“A scene remains in place pending updates on the victim’s condition and enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 649 of April 19 or online.”