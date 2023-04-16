News you can trust since 1890
23 photo memories from Bramley in 2003

These photo memories rewind 20 years to celebrate a year in the life of Bramley.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

2003 proved a year that the local community had plenty to shout about. The Wyther Twilight Twirlers were celebrating a double win at the majorette British Championships while a model and TV star made a surprise appearance at a summer fete. Elsewhere Prime Minister Tony Blair popped in to launch a ‘big conversation’ over issues such as anti-social behaviour which were high on the ‘to do’ list of local people. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating a year in the life of Bramley and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in 2003.

1. Bramley in 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Model and TV star Nell McAndrew made a surprise visit to Bramley St Peter's Primary School summer fete in June 2003.

2. Bramley in 2003

Model and TV star Nell McAndrew made a surprise visit to Bramley St Peter's Primary School summer fete in June 2003. Photo: James Hardisty

Young Jack Ramsay visited his local ambulance station in Bramley, to pick up his bravery award after raising the alarm when his mum collapsed at home. He is pictured with mum Emma along with emergency medical technician Kevin Hussey who was one of the crew members that responded to the call.

3. Bramley in 2003

Young Jack Ramsay visited his local ambulance station in Bramley, to pick up his bravery award after raising the alarm when his mum collapsed at home. He is pictured with mum Emma along with emergency medical technician Kevin Hussey who was one of the crew members that responded to the call. Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Hanson with a copy of the Bramley Baths calender with Graham Mitchell, left and manager Brian Mills in December 2003.

4. Bramley in 2003

Chris Hanson with a copy of the Bramley Baths calender with Graham Mitchell, left and manager Brian Mills in December 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

