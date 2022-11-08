News you can trust since 1890
Bramley guns incident: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing guns without certificate in Leeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing guns without a certificate in Bramley.

By Tom Coates
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 1:44pm

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Broadlea Mount shortly after noon yesterday (October 7). The man who was arrested remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after noon yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Broadlea Mount, Bramley, Leeds.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms without a certificate. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Broadlea Mount. Image: Google Street View