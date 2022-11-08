Bramley guns incident: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing guns without certificate in Leeds
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing guns without a certificate in Bramley.
Police executed a search warrant at an address in Broadlea Mount shortly after noon yesterday (October 7). The man who was arrested remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
