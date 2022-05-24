At 8.34pm yesterday, police received a report of a car being attacked by three men with baseball bats in Broadlea Road, Bramley.

A man in the vehicle was then chased to Broadlea Hill, where he was assaulted by the suspects.

The suspects drove off in a dark-coloured VW Golf.

The victim was assaulted in Broadlea Hill, Bramley (Photo: Google)

The victim, in his thirties, was injured in the attack and taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening and he has now been discharged.

Police cordoned off the area for forensic examination, but all road closures have since been lifted.