Broadlea Hill police incident: Man attacked after being chased by men armed with baseball bats in Bramley

A man has been attacked after being chased through a street in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:48 am

At 8.34pm yesterday, police received a report of a car being attacked by three men with baseball bats in Broadlea Road, Bramley.

A man in the vehicle was then chased to Broadlea Hill, where he was assaulted by the suspects.

The suspects drove off in a dark-coloured VW Golf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The victim was assaulted in Broadlea Hill, Bramley (Photo: Google)

The victim, in his thirties, was injured in the attack and taken to hospital.

In other crime: Police launch appeal for information after 'suspicious activity' in Pudsey

His injuries are not life-threatening and he has now been discharged.

Police cordoned off the area for forensic examination, but all road closures have since been lifted.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries into the incident.