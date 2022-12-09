Bradley Wall Murder Trial: Accused had suspected drug overdose in Aldi car park yards from where body was found

Aiden Ramsdale, 25, is on trial alongside 31-year-old Patrick Mason for the brutal killing of Mr Wall on Fairford Avenue in Beeston.

It it thought Mr Wall fell from the second-floor window of Ramsdale’s flat in the early hours of June 23, and was then beaten and strangled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His body was found at about 2pm, and the police began looking for Ramsdale. Shortly before 10pm, the emergency services were called to the Aldi store across the road from where Mr Wall was discovered and found Ramsdale unconscious in the trolley bay.

Police arrested suspect outside Aldi in Beeston for the murder of Bradley Wall (pictured right)

Ambulance staff were able to bring him round and he did not require hospital treatment. Body-worn footage from attending police officers was shown during the trial yesterday afternoon at Leeds Crown Court, and showed Ramsdale being lifted to his feet after treatment outside the front door of the supermarket and being led to the police car.

Unsteady on his feet and dazed, he was placed into the back of the police car and told he was being arrested on suspicion of murder. He did not respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toxicology tests showed that Ramsdale had cocaine, heroin, pregabalin and “designer benzodiazepines” in his system.

Tests also showed that Mr Wall had also taken cocaine, morphine, amphetamine, cannabis and benzodiazepines, although it is uncertain exactly when he had taken them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wall was found to have 100 injuries consistent with the fall from the window and then a sustained assault. Paving slabs were placed over his body before attempts were made to set fire to him.

CCTV picked up both Ramsdale and Mason in the area outside the flat, and appeared to show Ramsdale throwing the paving slabs where the body was later found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsdale was also caught confessing to his father, saying it was like a brutal “ISIS-type killing” and admitted hitting him with paving slabs. He also said that Mr Wall had child abuse pictures on his phone.

Giving evidence, Ramsdale’s father told the court he did not believe his son, claiming he was on drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad