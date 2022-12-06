Bradley Wall, whose body was found on Fairford Avenue, Beeston.

Aiden Ramsdale was captured on a hidden prison microphone telling his dad about the murder during a visit to HMP Leeds, where he is being held on remand.

Mr Wall’s body was found in the front basement area of a property on Fairford Avenue in Beeston on June 23.

He had over 100 injuries consistent with a fall from a second-floor flat and a serious assault. He was either strangled or died from pressure being put on his neck, possibly by a brick. An attempt was then made to set his body on fire before paving slabs were dumped on him.

Ramsdale, 25, denies murder and is standing trial along 31-year-old Patrick Mason. Transcripts from two visits by Ramsdale’s father, Nigel Fallas, were read to the court today as Mr Fallas gave evidence.

During his first visit on July 23, Ramsdale appears to describe to his father how he attacked Mr Wall by punching him before Mr Wall jumped out of the window “head first”.

Ramsdale then says he went downstairs and “got a paving slab and smashed his head in”.

He then said: “Dad, it was like an ISIS-type killing,” referring to the brutal regime of the Islamic State. Ramsdale then goes on to say that Mr Wall’s body was “twitching” and described it like a scene from the movie, Snatch, when the victim “wouldn’t die”. Later on in the conversation his father asks him if he will “go guilty”, to which Ramsdale responds: “I’m not going guilty, I am guilty.”

Ramsdale then says he is “just going to make a story up” and “if they prove to a doctor I’m not all there I will be out in 10 years”.

He added: “I just want to get on with it now, get on with prison, get my freeview box and DVD player.”

Under cross examination by Mason’s barrister Nicholas De La Poer KC, Mr Fallas said he did not believe what his son was telling him, saying he appeared to be on drugs at the time. Mr Fallas said: “I could tell he was not with it. I felt like I was humouring him. He should have been in a psychiatric ward rather than out on the streets. He did not make eye contact and kept mumbling a lot.”

Mr De La Poer said: “Your son appears to be telling you he is guilty, that he was going to plead not guilty and that he was going to have a trial and make a story up.”

Mr Fallas simply replied: “Yes”.

