Twenty-five-year-old Bradley Wall was discovered in the front basement area to the front of a property on Fairford Avenue in Beeston on June 23.

He had over 100 injuries, which a pathologist said was consistent with a fall from a second-floor flat and a serious assault.

It was determined he was either strangled or died from pressure being put on his neck, possibly by a brick. An attempt was then made to set his body on fire before paving slabs were dumped on him.

Patrick Mason, 31, and Aiden Ramsdale, 25, both deny murder.

On day three of their trial at Leeds Crown Court, CCTV footage taken from various shop premises in the area assembled by police was played to the court.

It showed Ramsdale and Mason both meeting Mr Wall on nearby Dewsbury Road at around 2.15am, with all three going to Ramsdale’s flat on Fairford Avenue.

A voice picked up by one camera appears to be that of Mr Wall asking: “Am I alright to have a smoke with yous (sic)?”

Harrowing footage taken from Hunslet Moor Primary, directly opposite the address where Mr Wall’s body was found, captured what prosecutor Peter Moulson KC described as a “shadow descending” to the ground from an upstairs flat at 2.38am. He said that Mr Wall’s body was later found in that spot.

Shortly before 4am the footage showed the fire beginning to take hold with the two men leaving the area.

They then enter the Jet garage shop on Dewsbury Road. Ramsdale is kicked out for shoplifting and has an altercation outside with shop staff.

Mason is seen buying sweets using a bank card later seized by police. The card had been given to Mr Wall the day before his death by a close friend.

At around 4.15am, the school camera catches what the prosecution say is Ramsdale in the garden next to where Mr Wall’s body lay. He appears to pick up a paving slab and drop it over the fence onto Mr Wall.

Mason is seen on CCTV shortly after wearing Mr Wall’s Hugo Boss jacket.

The post-mortem examination by pathologist Dr Christopher Johnson found that a fall head-first from the second floor window could have caused Mr Wall’s skull fracture, but said he survived for at least 30 minutes afterwards.

He concluded that a brick placed on Mr Wall’s neck and stamped on, or the sleeve of a jumper fixed around his neck as a ligature, were both possible causes of death.

In a defence statement, Mason claims Mr Wall had taken drugs and became “paranoid and violent” and started to attack both defendants, before threatening to jump from the window. He said Ramsdale tried to seize him but he fell out of sight.

After finding him in the basement, Mason claims that Ramsdale then picked up a brick and started hitting Mr Wall.

In his statement, Ramsdale also said that Mr Wall became violent, striking the defendants. He says he punched Mr Wall several times to stop the fight.

He claims that after Mr Wall had fallen from the window, Mason took a jumper and wrapped it around his neck.

