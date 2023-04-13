Aiden Ramsdale was handed a life sentence today for the “barbaric” killing of Bradley Wall in Beeston in June of last year. He beat him to death with bricks and paving slabs after Mr Wall had fallen or was thrown from Ramsdale’s second-floor flat window.

Supported by the prosecution’s case, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said that Ramsdale’s original motive was to simply rob Mr Wall and sell his valuables to pay for his spiralling drug habit that was costing him “hundreds of pounds a day”. But when Mr Wall stood up for himself, Ramsdale’s chose to murder him.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 25-year-old Ramsdale had a history of violent disorder and drug-related matters with 19 previous convictions.

The flat and scene where the body of Bradley Wall (inset) was found.

He would shoplift to pay for drugs, even going to elaborate lengths by using a wheelchair to pretend he was disabled to steal more items.

Just days before the killing of Mr Bradley, Ramsdale had been involved in a street robbery in which the victim was attacked by Ramsdale after the man used an ATM.

Having his wallet stolen, his banks cards were then used by Ramsdale who spent £220 in various shops. Ramsdale initially denied the offence, but CCTV showed him using the cards. He admitted his guilt before going to trial.

However, Judge Jameson said this move from shoplifting to street robbery was the catalyst that would lead him to kill.

In the early hours of June 23, Ramsdale and his friend, 32-year-old Patrick Mason had been on Dewsbury Road in Beeston. In a chilling replication of the previous robbery victim, Mr Wall had been at an ATM when he was spotted and approached by the pair.

CCTV showed them then accompanying Mr Wall back towards Ramsdale’s flat, possibly under the proviso of taking drugs.

Judge Jameson told Ramsdale during the sentencing hearing today: “It’s obvious you believed he had money and was invited to come to your flat.

“He was fundamentally a decent young man who had vulnerabilities that you intended to exploit. You intended to rob him.”

CCTV showed that minutes after arriving at the flat, Mr Wall fell from the window. It was thought a confrontation had occurred inside the flat, with Ramsdale attacking Mr Wall and demanding he hand over his phone before he plunged from the window.

Ramsdale then came down the stairs and could be seen throwing paving slabs at the stricken man. Fire could also be seen a short time later as he tried to torch the body.

Judge Jameson said: “You chose to do this because you were being investigated for the earlier robbery and decided that Bradley Wall’s life was of less value than your chance of getting away with a second robbery."

Indeed, after his death, he and Patrick Mason were seen in the 24-hour garage using Mr Wall’s banks card, like Ramsdale did after his first street robbery.