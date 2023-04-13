Mr Wall was savagely beaten to death after either falling or being thrown from the second-floor window of Ramsdale’s flat in Beeston in June of last year.

Ramsdale was jailed for a minimum of 33 years today at Leeds Crown Court today after being found guilty following a lengthy trial.

In a heart-breaking statement written by Mr Wall’s aunt, Sharon Wilson, she criticised Ramsdale for claiming he had found child abuse photos on Mr Wall’s phone after luring him to the flat.

Bradley Wall died at the hands of Aiden Ramsdale, who then fabricated a malicious story that he had been a paedophile.

The accusations were unfounded, which Ramsdale later admitted in court, and said he had lied about it so he could have an easier life among fellow prisoners who would think he got rid of a hated child abuser.

In the statement read out by prosecutor Peter Moulson KC, Mr Wall’s aunt said: “Was it not enough to take his life? Why did you have to drag his name through the mud with those accusations?

"It has completely and utterly devastated us. As a family we battle every day. Our hearts are and will forever be broken. You have given us a lifetime of pain and suffering.

"You do not care at all that Bradley is dead, you only care about what happens to yourself. You will never be forgiven. Your treatment of Bradley is beyond barbaric. You do not deserve to walk the streets again.”

Regarding Ramsdale’s unfounded claims that child abuse photos being found on Mr Walls’ phone, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said: “It’s important to record publicly that there has never been a shred of evidence to support it.”

The trial heard that Mr Wall had a chance meeting with Ramsdale and 32-year-old Patrick Mason along Dewsbury Road in Beeston in the early hours of June 23 last year. They then agreed to go to Ramsdale’s flat on Fairford Avenue, possibly to take drugs.

It was concluded that addict Ramsdale was initially intending to rob Mr Wall and sell his belongings to feed his expensive habit. When he refused to hand over his items, Ramsdale became violent.

After falling from window minutes after arriving at the flat and landing in the basement area of the building, Ramsdale then beat Mr Wall with bricks and paving slabs, leaving him with 108 injuries to his body. He also tried to strangle him and then unsuccessfully set his body on fire.

Patrick Mason was cleared of murder and manslaughter after the eight-week trial, with Ramsdale found guilty of murder.

Mrs Wilson’s statement to the court continued: “We wish Bradley had never met Aiden Ramsdale, and he had been a few minutes later outside that shop.

"I think about him being injured at the bottom of those stairs. I can hear him making terrible sounds while laid there in agonising pain.

"My nephew was not a terrorist or a criminal. He trusted one of the most evil people he could have met.