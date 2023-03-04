The factory had a large amount of plants inside and a “substantial” amount of cannabis was recovered. The discovery was made after police attended the premises, on Bradford Road off Eyre Street, to execute a warrant as part of an investigation into drugs supply. Six men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended at a business premises on Bradford Road, off Eyre Street, Batley on Friday, March 3 to execute a warrant as part of an investigation into drugs supply. Officers uncovered a cannabis factory at the premises with a large amount of plants inside. A substantial amount of cannabis was recovered and other enquires were conducted in the nearby area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Six men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and enquiries remain ongoing today by the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team. Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13230123496. Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”