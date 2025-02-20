Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man was left with serious head injuries during an attack in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bradford CID investigating the assault, which happened on Barry Street, Bradford, at around 6.30am on January 18, have released CCTV images of a man and woman they are keen to speak to.

Bradford police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they are keen to speak to. | WYP

A 47-year-old man was assaulted and left with serious head injuries and officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information as to who the man or woman in the picture is, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat facility quoting crime reference 13250030925.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.