Barry Street Bradford: Police issue CCTV appeal as man left with serious head injuries after attack

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a man was left with serious head injuries during an attack in Bradford.

Officers from Bradford CID investigating the assault, which happened on Barry Street, Bradford, at around 6.30am on January 18, have released CCTV images of a man and woman they are keen to speak to.

| WYP

A 47-year-old man was assaulted and left with serious head injuries and officers are keen to identify the man and woman pictured.

Anyone who has any information as to who the man or woman in the picture is, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat facility quoting crime reference 13250030925.

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

