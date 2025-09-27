A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a fight in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after they were called to reports of a fight involving young people on Briggate in Leeds city centre yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the Marks & Spencer store at around 7.20pm last night (Friday, September 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to the Marks & Spencer store on Briggate at around 7.20pm last night. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old male was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He’s since been discharged.”

A crime of affray has been recorded. Enquiries remain ongoing, with investigators pictured inside the store.

The M&S store is understood to be open as normal.