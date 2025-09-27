Breaking

Marks & Spencer Leeds: 14-year-old boy taken to hospital after fight at Briggate store

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 10:36 BST
A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after a fight in Leeds city centre.

Police are investigating after they were called to reports of a fight involving young people on Briggate in Leeds city centre yesterday evening.

Officers were called to the Marks & Spencer store at around 7.20pm last night (Friday, September 26).

Officers were called to the Marks & Spencer store on Briggate at around 7.20pm last night.placeholder image
Officers were called to the Marks & Spencer store on Briggate at around 7.20pm last night. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old male was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He’s since been discharged.”

A crime of affray has been recorded. Enquiries remain ongoing, with investigators pictured inside the store.

The M&S store is understood to be open as normal.

