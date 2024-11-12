14 of the best photos take you back to Dewsbury and Batley in the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST

This photo gallery starts with somewhat of a tourist attraction.

Old-style tradesman Kenneth Briggs become somewhat of a local celebrity among visitors who would stop and stare in amazement when they saw him carrying on his green grocery business around Dewsbury with the help of his horse-pulled traditional green and gold painted cart. "People from various parts of the world, including Australia, Canada and Iceland have stopped to ask me if I mind posing for their cameras," said Kenneth. "And some of them are good enough to send me copies later." This photo is one of 12 memories showcasing life around Dewsbury and Batley in the 1980s. READ MORE: 32 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1997 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Dewsbury in the 1980s

2. Dewsbury in in the 1980s

3. Dewsbury in the 1980s

4. Batley in the 1980s

5. Batley in the 1980s

6. Dewsbury in the 1980s

