Harehills: 14-year-old boy charged with violent disorder over Leeds 'night of chaos' to appear in court
The teenage boy is charged with offences committed in the July 2024 disorder in Harehills.
The boy, 14, will appear before the afternoon session of Leeds Magistrates Court today (Tuesday January 21).
He will appear charged with violent disorder allegedly committed during the evening of July 18, 2024.
West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the July disorder on July 18 and 19 which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.
Officers have made substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.
50 arrests have been made so far following the disorder, with seventeen people charged and five sentenced.