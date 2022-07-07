A 52-year-old man has also been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
A body was found near Fitzwilliam Street in Bradford yesterday at 7:35pm and a scene is in place while forensic examinations are ongoing.
20-year-old Somaiya was last seen at her home address in Binnie Street on Saturday June 25 at around 2pm.
Police said she was known to the Barkerend area of Bradford and the Leeds Beckett University campus.
Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Somaiya's family have been informed.
Police have thanked the community for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.