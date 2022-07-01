Somaiya Begum has been missing for almost a week now, with investigators saying there have been no confirmed sightings reported.

Who is Somaiya Begum and when did she go missing?

Police set up a cordon around a car park of an industrial unit on Thornbury Road, Bradford, on Wednesday, with forensic officers combing the site. Picture: SWNS

Somaiya Begum is a 20-year-old Bradford woman who was last seen at her home address in Binnie Street on Saturday June 25 at around 2pm.

Police say she is known to the Barkerend area of Bradford and the Leeds Beckett University campus.

She is described as Asian, with a slim build and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black denim jeans, a black top, and a black head scarf.

What have West Yorkshire Police said about her disappearance?

Issuing an update on Thursday, Det Chief Insp Marc Bowes said: “We are extremely concerned for Somaiya’s welfare, her disappearance is completely out of character."

He added that her disappearance remains unexplained at this time.

Where have officers been searching for clues?

Det Chief Insp Bowes said extensive enquiries had been made across Bradford to find Somaiya.

He said specialist search officers, neighbourhood police patrols, drones and dogs have all been used in the investigation.

He added: “Officers continue to trawl CCTV, conduct house to house enquiries and have spoken to several people in the area."

Police set up a cordon around a car park of an industrial unit on Thornbury Road, Bradford, on Wednesday, with forensic officers combing the site.

A blue police tent was also put in place at the site, which is opposite a local mosque, with officers collecting evidence in various buildings and shipping containers.

Sniffer dogs were later brought to the scene, with local workers saying the police presence was “shocking and upsetting”.

Another smaller police cordon was also in place on Binnie Street, where Somaiya was last seen.

How many arrests have been made?

Police said on Wednesday night that they had made “a number of arrests” in connection with her disappearance but declined to confirm the names or genders of those in custody.

In a further update on Thursday, they said two men and one woman who were arrested in connection with Somaiya's disappearance have been bailed from custody pending further enquiries.

A man arrested in connection with her disappearance remained in police custody.

Are they still appealing for information?

Det Chief Insp Bowes said: “I would like to appeal to the community and to anyone who might know where Somaiya is or who has any information which might assist our investigation to come forward.

“We are also seeking anyone that may have any dash cam or CCTV footage available, in and around the area of Binnie Street or on Thornbury Road, on Saturday to come forward.

“I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find Somaiya and the investigation is very much ongoing.”

How can information be shared with police?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or 101, quoting log 764 of 26 June. In an emergency, call 999.