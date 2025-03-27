Boar Lane: CCTV issued after 18-year-old boy has jaw broken outside Gino D’Acampo restaurant in Leeds
Police are appealing for help in identifying the two people pictured as part of their ongoing enquiries into the serious assault in Leeds city centre.
The offence happened outside the Gino D’Acampo restaurant on Boar Lane around 1.40am on Saturday, February 15.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that the victim, an 18 year-old man, was walking with a friend when he has accidentally bumped into another male.
“When he has tried to apologise, the other male shoved him to the chest and punched him to the face, causing a broken jaw.
“The male suspect is reported to have been with a female.”
CCTV enquiries were conducted in the area and detectives are looking to identify the male and female pictured in this CCTV still.
Anyone with information about the two people pictured is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250099039.
Similarly, the two people pictured are encouraged to come forward to assist police in their enquiries.