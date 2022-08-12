Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rayan Abdullahakim Mohamed attacked the man, who he claimed he did not know, on Burmantofts Street, Burmantofts on February 17 this year.

He approached the victim and lifted the razor-sharp sword above his head before striking down on him, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The man, who was stood with his bicycle, reacted quickly and used the bike as a shield, but Mohamed swung again and this time sliced through his hand causing a significant injury.

The victim then ran off, pursued by Mohamed, who quickly gave up before returning to the man’s bike and riding off on it.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Attending his address on Burmantofts Street, police found the bike and the blood-stained machete at the property.

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said the victim required surgery to fit screws into his hand, suffered muscle and nerve damage which could take more than a year to heal and was likely to have a permanent scar.

Mohamed, who was 19 at the time, gave no comments during his police interview.

He has four convictions for five previous offences, including possession of a bladed article and assault.

Somalian-born Mohamed, who is now 20, admitted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article for the February attack.

In mitigation, Khadim Al’Hassan said it was Mohamed’s mother who called the police on him when he returned home.

Mohamed claimed he had been coerced into carrying out the attack over an ongoing feud, but refused to elaborate further.

He said he did not know the man, and was given the sword.

Mr Al-Hassan said: “What he should have done it go the police, but feared what would happen if he said something.

"He is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.

"It is his first time in custody and he is clearly in need of some psychiatric help.”