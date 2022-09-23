CCTV captured the fight near the restaurant on Briggate in 2020 involving Daniel Brown, but the case was delayed after he pleaded not guilty to a charge of section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The 27-year-old eventually admitted a charge of actual bodily harm which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is currently serving four-and-a-half years’ jail having been convicted of GBH with intent earlier this year after a violent incident in which he struck a person in the face with a beer bottle.

Brown was caught on CCTV fighting outside McDonald's on Briggate.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week, it was heard that the scrap at McDonald’s predated that offence and broke out between two men at 6am on February 1.

Bystander Brown prevented other members of the public from intervening, but then got involved and punched one of the men in the face, before appearing to bite his ear.

The victim needed hospital treatment, but he then discharged himself half an hour later and went looking for Brown.

He found him sat on a bench and hit him over the head with a traffic cone and attacked him with a bottle, leaving him with a broken nose and cuts to his face.

He too was eventually given an eight-month suspended sentence for the revenge attack.

During his police interview, Brown, of Acres Hall Avenue, Pudsey, admitted fighting outside McDonald’s but denied biting the man.

Mitigating for Brown, Catherine Duffy said he was going through a difficult time with his partner at the time and was drinking heavily.

She said: “It was an unpleasant offence. He does not attempt to excuse his behaviour and regrets this.”

The judge, Recorder Ray Singh gave him a one-month jail sentence to run consecutively to his current sentence.