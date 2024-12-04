A second teenager is due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira.

The 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira (pictured). | NW/WYP

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today.

Another 17-year-old male appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.