A second teenager is due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira.

The 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira (pictured). | NW/WYP

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today.

Saymore T Kwashira, 23, was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue in Belle Isle on November 12.

Another 17-year-old male appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.

