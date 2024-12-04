Belle Isle: Second teenager charged with murder after Saymore T Kwashira fatally stabbed at flat in Leeds
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today.
Saymore T Kwashira, 23, was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue in Belle Isle on November 12.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Another 17-year-old male appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.