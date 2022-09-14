The fire broke out yesterday evening in a ground floor flat in Fearnley Place, Armley.

Police were called out shortly before 9.15pm and when they arrived, a neighbour had put out the fire and firefighters were at the property.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was established that someone had broken in through a rear window of the ground floor flat and started a small fire in the living room.

Fearnley Place, Armley, where the fire took place (Photo: Google)

"It is believed the occupant disturbed them as she returned home and they left through the back door unseen.”

Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident.