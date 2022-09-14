Armley fire: Police investigate arson attack after fire started in Leeds flat
Police are investigating an arson attack after a fire was started in a flat in Leeds.
The fire broke out yesterday evening in a ground floor flat in Fearnley Place, Armley.
Police were called out shortly before 9.15pm and when they arrived, a neighbour had put out the fire and firefighters were at the property.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was established that someone had broken in through a rear window of the ground floor flat and started a small fire in the living room.
"It is believed the occupant disturbed them as she returned home and they left through the back door unseen.”
Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information about what happened is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13220507044, or online via the live chat.