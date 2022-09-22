Police were called to Trentham Grove, Beeston at 5.35pm yesterday, after reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim, aged 18, was taken to hospital for treatment to two wounds to his upper arm, which were not life threatening.

A scene, including a car, was identified and remains cordoned off as forensic examinations continue.

Speaking to the YEP, neighbours detailed how violence was a near every day occurrence in the area.

"I just heard yelling and then the sound of glass breaking. I didn’t go look and just kept cooking my tea,” said one neighbour.

"I didn’t want to get involved. Unfortunately it’s an every day occurrence on this street.”

Another neighbour added: “It’s always quiet during the day but come night it kicks off.

"There’s always something going on.”