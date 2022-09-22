Beeston police incident: Neighbours detail 'dangerous' Leeds street as teenager stabbed in violent attack
Neighbours on a street in Leeds have spoken about the dangers of the area after a teenager was stabbed in a violent attack.
Police were called to Trentham Grove, Beeston at 5.35pm yesterday, after reports that a man had been stabbed.
The victim, aged 18, was taken to hospital for treatment to two wounds to his upper arm, which were not life threatening.
Speaking to the YEP, neighbours detailed how violence was a near every day occurrence in the area.
"I just heard yelling and then the sound of glass breaking. I didn’t go look and just kept cooking my tea,” said one neighbour.
"I didn’t want to get involved. Unfortunately it’s an every day occurrence on this street.”
A scene, including a car, was identified and remains cordoned off as forensic examinations continue.
Another neighbour added: “It’s always quiet during the day but come night it kicks off.
"There’s always something going on.”
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.