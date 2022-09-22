News you can trust since 1890
Beeston police incident: Teenager repeatedly stabbed in violent Leeds attack

A scene remains in place in Beeston today after a teenager was repeatedly stabbed.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:55 pm

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that at 5.35pm yesterday, police received a report of a man having been stabbed in an incident in Beeston.

The victim, aged 18, was taken to hospital for treatment to two wounds to his upper arm, which were not life threatening.

The police scene in place in Trentham Grove, Beeston, Leeds, after a teenager was stabbed.

A scene, including a car, was identified and cordoned off in Trentham Grove to undergo forensic examination.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.