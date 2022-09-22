Beeston police incident: Teenager repeatedly stabbed in violent Leeds attack
A scene remains in place in Beeston today after a teenager was repeatedly stabbed.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that at 5.35pm yesterday, police received a report of a man having been stabbed in an incident in Beeston.
Read More
Read MoreHolbeck murder investigation after death of Leeds boy, 10: Here's everything you...
The victim, aged 18, was taken to hospital for treatment to two wounds to his upper arm, which were not life threatening.
A scene, including a car, was identified and cordoned off in Trentham Grove to undergo forensic examination.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries.