Bradly was found dead outside a house in Fairford Avenue, Beeston, on Thursday June 23.
His body was found at about 2.26pm - and the street is directly opposite Hunslet Moor Primary School.
West Yorkshire Police closed the street off from every angle as forensic examinations took place.
Soon after, Aiden Ramsdale, 24, and Patrick Mason, 31, were arrested.
A third man was also arrested but was released, facing no further action.
Ramsdale, of Fairford Avenue, and Mason, of Whingate, were both charged with Bradley's murder.
The case has been listed for trial at Leeds Crown Court on November 28.