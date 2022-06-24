At 2.26pm yesterday, police were called to Fairford Avenue, Beeston, where the body of a man had been found outside an address on the street.

He has been identified as a 24-year-old man and his family have been informed.

A crime scene tent and heavy police presence remain.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

The street has been closed off from every angle as forensic examinations take place.

Speaking to the YEP, one neighbour described his shock at the scene.

"I didn't even know anything was wrong and then suddenly the police were here and were sealing everything off," he said.

"No one has come to speak to me yet but I don't know anything more than I have read online."

Anyone who witnessed anything in the time leading up to when the man was found is asked to contact HMET officers via 101 quoting reference 13220339897 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.