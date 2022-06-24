Beeston murder investigation: Police name Leeds man, 24, found dead in street as two arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have named the 24-year-old man who was found dead in a street in Beeston as they continue a murder investigation.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 24th June 2022, 5:33 pm

Bradley Wall, of Leeds, was found dead outside a house in Fairford Avenue after officers were called there at 2.26pm yesterday (Thursday).

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate his death.

A cordon remains in place on Fairford Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the time leading up to when the man was found is asked to contact HMET officers via 101 quoting reference 13220339897 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

