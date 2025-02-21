Barnsdale Road Castleford: Grandfather killed in hit and run described as 'warm and loving' by family

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An elderly man killed in a hit and run in Castleford has been described as a “kind, warm and loving man”.

Police investigating the incident have released an image of grandfather Brian McClure and a tribute from his family.

Brian McClure, 74, was killed in a hit and run in Castleford on February 18.Brian McClure, 74, was killed in a hit and run in Castleford on February 18.
Brian McClure, 74, was killed in a hit and run in Castleford on February 18. | West Yorkshire Police

It comes after the 74-year-old was hit by a car on Tuesday (February 18) on Barnsdale Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crash, which happened shortly before 3pm, involved a vehicle travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater. It failed to stop at the scene.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In a tribute to Mr McClure, his family said: “We are sorry to announce the loss of Brian McClure. Brian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. A kind, warm and loving man, he will be hugely missed by all. A life cruelly cut short.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 13250095351.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice