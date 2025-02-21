An elderly man killed in a hit and run in Castleford has been described as a “kind, warm and loving man”.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the incident have released an image of grandfather Brian McClure and a tribute from his family.

Brian McClure, 74, was killed in a hit and run in Castleford on February 18. | West Yorkshire Police

It comes after the 74-year-old was hit by a car on Tuesday (February 18) on Barnsdale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash, which happened shortly before 3pm, involved a vehicle travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater. It failed to stop at the scene.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In a tribute to Mr McClure, his family said: “We are sorry to announce the loss of Brian McClure. Brian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. A kind, warm and loving man, he will be hugely missed by all. A life cruelly cut short.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 13250095351.