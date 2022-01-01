Paul Furbank

Paul Furbank failed to stop for police after he was spotted at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo on York Road, Leeds Crown Court told.

Camille Morland, prosecuting, said Furbank drove on the wrong side of the road on Lupton Avenue to get round a queue of traffic waiting at a pedestrian crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Morland said Furbank, 39, went on to cul-de-sac Torre Lane and mounted a kerb before driving over a footpath at around 10.30am on January 22 2020.

He drove back to York Road and travelled at around 60mph in a 40mph zone.

Ms Morland said Furbank sped into a car park and struck another car before he got out of the Mondeo and ran off.

IN OTHER NEWS: Teen robbed of his trainers after being tricked by thugs who offered to buy them for £1,000 when they were raffled online

Police arrested Furbank after he got into a taxi in a bid to escape.

Furbank, of Marshall Street, Leeds, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He has previous convictions for taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while banned and with no insurance in 2003; driving while banned in October 2004; dangerous driving in 2013; driving while banned and with no insurance in 2014 and failing to provide a breath specimen and driving while banned and with no insurance in 2017.

Jailing Furbank for 18 months, Judge Tom Bayliss QC told him: "You have a long history of motoring offences. This is more of the same.

"You simply don't learn from appearances before the court.

"You went into various cul-de-sacs in an effort to evade police. At one point you cut through a footpath between two businesses.

"You did that at 30mph. Obviously anyone on the footpath would have been at risk."

Judge Bayliss banned Furbank from driving for 27 months.