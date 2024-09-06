Bailey's Hill Seacroft: Man assaulted in Leeds by gang armed with metal object in 'targeted attack'
The incident, that was reported at 7.15pm last night (September 5), happened on Bailey’s Hill in Seacroft.
Police rushed to the scene and found a man in his 20s with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The man’s injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “From initial enquiries, it is understood that he has been assaulted by three males, one armed with a metal object, in a targeted attack.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest these males.”
Those with information that could help the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240484894.
Information can also be shared with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.