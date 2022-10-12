Aaron Foster, 20 of Mixenden, Halifax was today (Wednesday) given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of nine years, for burglary and two arson offences relating to the fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax, as well as another fire at the village’s library.

The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty to burglary at the school but was found guilty of both arson offences by a jury.

Police were called to the school on Tuesday, February 1, when an intruder alarm was triggered at the Clough Lane school.

Aaron Foster was given a life sentence for the fire at Ash Green Primary School earlier this year

Emergency services attended and found Foster on site. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Foster was subsequently charged and, whilst on remand, was also charged in connection with arson for a previous offence which occurred on August 8, 2020, whereby fire damage was caused at the Mixenden Branch Library.

Commenting on sentencing, Detective Constable Louise Halliwell of Calderdale CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Foster.

“His actions resulted in £4.5m of damage caused to the school and had a huge impact on those in the community.

The school suffered significant damage in the blaze

“Through the investigation into the arson at Ash Green Primary, we were able to gain evidence which put Foster in the spotlight for the previous offence back in 2020.

“The community has come together and proved how resilient it can be when faced with incident like this and I’m glad we can provide the justice deserved to those affected.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “This sentence today sends a clear message that arson is a very serious crime and can never be tolerated.

“There is no excuse for anyone deliberately setting a fire. Those who do are a danger to society and the sentencing reflects that.

“This case highlights the complete reckless behaviour of this individual, with no thought as to whether his action was endangering lives, including his own. He could have died and our crews lives were also put in danger rescuing him from a fire started by his own hand.