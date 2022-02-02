Man charged with burglary and arson after huge primary school fire in West Yorkshire

Police investigating a fire at a school in Calderdale have charged a man with burglary and arson.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:56 pm

Aaron Foster, 19, of Mixenden in Halifax, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford magistrates tomorrow (Thursday).

The charges relate to a fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden on Tuesday evening, police confirmed.

