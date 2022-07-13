Bus driver dies after crash in Leeds market town

A man has died after the bus he was driving crashed with a lamppost in a Leeds market town.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 12:10 pm

Police received a report of a bus colliding with a lamp post on Milner Bank in Otley at around 4.23pm yesterday (July 12)

Emergency services attended the scene as the male driver required urgent medical attention.

Milner Bank. PIC: Google

The 52-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around his death and his family have been informed.

No other injuries were reported.

Northern Powergrid were also notified as an electricity substation was damaged in the collision.

