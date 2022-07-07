Leeds police in urgent appeal after pedestrian killed in horror crash in Armley

At about 4.55pm Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was crossing the road at the junction of Town Street and Wortley Road in Armley, when he was in collision with a white Audi A4.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but died earlier today (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 42-year-old man was crossing the road at the junction of Town Street and Wortley Road in Armley. Picture: Google.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information that will assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.